Furbaby Friday: Meet Doogie!

Hiya friends – the name is Doogie! Here’s what the staff has to say about me:

“Doogie is a young guy who is all party and no work! Doogie would love a home with another dog to help burn off some of his energy or someone who is in need of an adventure buddy/running partner! Doogie is the cutest boy but is over the single life and is looking for his perfect partner!”

If this goofy boy sounds like the guy for you, click here to schedule a time to visit him.

PS: Several NHA volunteers have been taking Doogie on 2-mile runs and he LOVES IT! Any runners/joggers out there looking for a companion like that – Doogie could be the most perfect “Cardio Canine” for you!