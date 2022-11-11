Meet our next Furbaby Friday spotlight: Daisy, a lovable pup you’ll be so eager to take home with you! Daisy is a 6 and a half year old Chocolate Lab and Doberman Pinscher mix. She is super friendly and gets excited making new friends.

Daisy is a big fan of going on walks and looking for birds or squirrels. She loves some good scratches too, and will even do a little wiggle dance. Daisy also might be best in a home without toddlers; she loves all the attention and wants to be the ‘baby’ in your family.

At Nashville Humane Association, staff say they are surprised also at how clean she keeps her kennel too! Stop by NHA and meet sweetheart Daisy or learn more about her and the adoption process online here.