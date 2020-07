The name is Dainty and I’m just the cutest little Snowshoe… Don’t you agree?

Here’s what staff has to say about me: “Oh Dainty! She is just the prettiest, sweetest little gal! She can sometimes give off a “grumpy” face when she first wakes up but don’t we all? Dainty prefers the quiet life, full of soft beds and cat naps! Anyone would be lucky to bring home this little nugget!”

Ok. Now that you’re crushin’ on me – Want to meet? Click here or all the info you’ll need to adopt me!