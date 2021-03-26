Furbaby Friday: Meet CY!

Hi there! My name is Cy and I’m a big cuddler who likes spending lots of time with my humans! I seem to think that I fit perfectly in their laps and I love giving them kisses – only when they ask of course!

I also love to play with my toys and I’ve been working on my fetch game lately! I’m getting pretty good! I also love my chew toys and am a sucker for a Kong with some peanut butter as a treat.

I have lots of energy, so a fenced yard and/or lots of walks will be good for me! I’m great with other dogs and am mostly house/crate trained (we’re working on those things too)! If you’re looking for the perfect mix of snuggly and playful, I’m your guy!

So? What do you you think? If you’re thinking “Cy is your guy” then please email foster@nashvillehumane.org with the subject line “Interested In Cy” and then my people with get in touch with your people!