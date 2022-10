Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday spotlight, Consuela! She is a fun-loving 2-year-old border collie mix. Consuela is energetic, goofy and loves smiling! She loves people and super friendly with other animals, including cats.

She loves to burn off energy, preferrably with her favorite humans. She’s currently living with a foster family, but can totally set up a time to visit her and soon adopt her.

For more information, visit the Nashville Humane Society online or in person!