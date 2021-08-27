Furbaby Friday: Meet Clyde!

Clyde is 6 years old, weighs 63 pounds, and has the most soulful eyes. He’s a big and snuggly dog who loves curling up on his dog bed, surrounded by his collection of toys, plus appreciating all the affection one may give him. CLYDE is relatively new to Nashville Humane Association’s (NHA) adoption floor, but he’s no stranger… He lived with us back in the summer of 2019 for a bit.

This spotted cutie was adopted in August 2019, but due to reasons that were no fault of his own, he was returned to NHA earlier this month. Our dedicated Staff and Volunteers have been getting reacquainted with him to help find this polite guy THE MOST PAWFECT FOREVER HOME! We’re all starting to crush on him. To know him is to love him. Anyone out there reading this: Please know that CLYDE is a total love bug with the sweetest personality! Please also know that he has been known to yell “SHOTGUN” when going on car rides. Such a character. A little bit more about this quiet, shy, and friendly guy: He’s a well-behaved fella too!

Clyde is housebroken plus he walks right by your side when on a leash and doesn’t even tug one bit! Unless he sees a squirrel, of course. Who wouldn’t? He’s shy when you first meet but patiently get to know him and soon you will find out that he will fill your heart with so much love. Seriously, look at that adorable face. Such a handsome boy who is looking for a forever home as an only pet. He wants all your love. In return, he’ll give you all of his. He sounds wonderful, right?

On that note: It’s even better to meet him in person! Who will be the lucky one to adopt Clyde? NHA is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday starting at 10 am. Please come visit and ADOPT this wonderful dog. THANK YOU!