Furbaby Friday: Meet Clint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

This Friday meet Eastwood! Yes, he is named after Clint and he is a five and a half-month-old German Shepherd Lab Mix.

He is a very special needs guy since he has megaesophagus, which means he needs to eat sitting up in a special chair.

He is sweet and fun-loving but he does require a lot of attention so there is a Foster To Adopt Application process for Eastwood.

Clint is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.