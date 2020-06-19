Furbaby Friday: Meet Clifford!

Hi friends – Clifford here, AKA the Gentle Giant! I’m a 4-year-old St Bernard mix who recently moved back to NHA from my foster home.

Here’s what my foster family had to say about me: “With each minute, he opens up more and settles in deeper. His heart is so gentle and eyes so kind. He enjoys his walks and allows baths. He loves to play and explore the backyard but, is a little too curious of the small dog that lives next door, over 4 ft fence required. He cuddles, he kisses, he loves and would be the perfect family doggie!”

And since moving back to NHA, here’s what BFF Staff & Volunteers have to say about me: “Clifford loves to participate in playgroups with other dogs and is a goofy boy! He is eager to please and loves to learn new tricks (with the goodest treats, of course). He does require a fence that is at least 6 foot tall because he is a little escape artist; however, he would be great for someone who does not have a fence, but could also leash walk him daily!”

So that’s me! Like what you hear? If YES and you’re interested in meeting me, please schedule an appointment to visit here.

PS: Me & my big paws are crossed I get to see you soon!