It’s another Furbaby Friday! This week, Say hello to our friendly, tail-wagging, 2-year-old pal, Chunky!

Chunky absolutely loves people and is eager to befriend anybody who passes by. When he sees people walk by, he gets more and more excited thinking of everyone coming to say hi to him! He loves to greet you with his head in your hands for a chin scratch and rest his head in your lap if you are seated.

He has some puppy enthusiasm, but is so sweet, and loves to take naps and cuddle. All he really wants is to be near his person and get pets!

Chunky is also Heartworm Positive. NHA will care for his treatment at no cost to his future adopters. (Their Vet Services Team will go over a treatment schedule at his time of adoption).

Chunky also has great potty manners… Just keep this guy on a schedule and you’re good to go!

Visit Chunky at NHA today!

Nashville Humane Association

213 Oceola Avenue

Nashville, TN. 37209

(615) 352-1010