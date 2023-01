Meet Cheeky the kitten! Cheeky is a 2-year-old grey and white spayed female. She loves treats and spending time snuggling with her humans. She is a little shy at first, but will warm up and love to snuggle by your side.

Her current foster family says Cheeky does best in a home without kids and no dogs. She can be scared of loud noises, so best in a home that is low-key.

Stop by and meet this sweet kitten at the Nashville Humane Association today!