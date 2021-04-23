Furbaby Friday: Meet Charlie!

Hi Fellow Lounger and Future Snuggle-Partner! My name is Charlie and the people that know me best would describe me as stunning (obviously!) loving and affectionate, gentle and kind (an absolute heart of gold!) shy and eager to trust, easygoing and low-maintenance (the perfect listener!) and overall, the introvert you need in your life!

You might also like to know I’m litter-box trained, love humans and love cats who share my love of calm! Just imagine how wonderful it will be sunbathing, people-watching, making biscuits (or watching me make biscuits, rather!) playing cat and mouse with you guessed it.. my toy mice! sharing the couch, snuggling to Netflix and hearing the sound of my own voice every-day (Purrrrrrr!)

But we all have our quirks! I’d love a home that is as calm as it is routine – The simple life is the life for me! I also love the outdoors so a catio or someone who has time to watch me sunbathe in the yard is oh-so-ideal!

That being said, I can’t wait to thrive in my new home and love the family meant for me! Do I sound like your perfect match? Then what are you waiting for?! Meet me and let’s fall in love!

Click here to meet Charlie.