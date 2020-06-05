Furbaby Friday: Meet Chaos!

Hi friends – the name is Chaos! I’m a 5-month-old Black lab mix puppers. As of today, I weigh 32 pounds, but I’m still an adolescent, so expect some more growing from me! I’m playful, sweet, fun, and filled with energy. This smile is on my face 24/7 and I can’t wait to meet you! 

I am currently living the good life in a foster home waiting for my forever home!

If you think you might be interested in meeting Chaos, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject line “Interested In Chaos” for more information!

