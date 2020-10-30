Furbaby Friday: Meet Carter!

Meet Carter The Unicorn! What does it mean to be a unicorn adopter or foster?

It means you’re kind of one in a million, and you’re definitely needed by every shelter and rescue imaginable. Unicorn fosters and adopters are people without kids, cats, or dogs.

We have some wonderful dogs and cats that will best thrive in a home without other pets, and sometimes without kiddos as well. Since these homes are hard to come by, these animals end up waiting longer in the shelter than all their more social friends.

This leads us to the beautiful dog you see pictured: Carter. This sweet pittie is 5 years old and would love a home where he can be the only spoiled pet. Older kiddos would be fine with this guy.

Carter is house-trained, neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. Can you adopt?

Please email us at nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject line “Interested In Carter” and we’ll schedule a meet & greet here at NHA!

Can’t adopt but could temporarily foster? That would be wonderful! Please apply online. THANK YOU!