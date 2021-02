Please meet Candy and Cupid. A pair of litter mates who would love to find a forever home by Valentine’s Day.

They’re playful, they’re adorable, they’re just plain PAWFECT! Don’t you agree?

Currently their favorite thing to do is nap, play, eat and repeat! They are a pair of happy pups who are both oh-so-ready to be the love of someone’s life!

Interested in adopting them? Click here to book an appointment.