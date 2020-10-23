Furbaby Friday: Meet Buck!

Hi future family! I’m Buck. I’m a big cuddly boy who loves being near my person. However, sometimes I don’t understand that I’m not a lap dog. So don’t mind me if I try to climb on your lap.

I’m super goofy and my goal in life is to make people laugh on a daily basis with my silly antics. I love other dogs and wrestling is probably my favorite playtime activity. (But I also really love toys!)

However, cats really aren’t my favorite. So a home without those, that’s probably best. Thanks for reading! Hope to meet you soon! 

If you think you might want to meet with me, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject “Interested in Buck”!

