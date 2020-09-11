Furbaby Friday: Meet Brûlée!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crème de la crème… Who is this girl with the paw-fect smile?

Meet Brûlée! Who is equally, if not more sweet than creme brûlée. This lovely little lady has a huge heart and loves to be loved. She will go to anyone who will give her pets and will greet you with a stuffy toy in her mouth.

You can often find her snuggled up under a cozy blanket getting some shut-eye even though she rarely exerts any energy lifting a paw, not that she needs to – she is truly a princess.

Brulee is a package deal and does well with both dogs and kids of all ages. What more do you need to know? She is absolute perfection!

She sounds perfect because she is. Brûlée is currently in a Foster Home. If you’d like to “virtually meet” her, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com with the subject line “Interested In Brûlée”

Click here for more.