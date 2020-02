NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

This week, meet Brenda, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix that is spayed!

Brenda is all smiles, tail wags, and cuddles when you come her way! NHA says she’ll be the best couch potato friend you could possibly wish for.

Brenda is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.