Boomer’s large personality fits his large size. He is a 10-month-old, Chocolate Lab / Terrier / Mastiff Mix who weighs 58 pounds.

He is neutered, up to date on shots, and is microchipped. Boomer is an active young dog who is always ready for outside cardio adventures. He loves to stop and sniff all the scents along the way, so pleased be prepared when walking with him that he has a nose filled with curiosity. Boomer also has great inside potty manners when kept on a schedule, plus a face that is filled with sweetness.

Oh! Boomer also LOVES to jump up and give kisses! So just be ready for that big tongue of his to slobber up your face every chance he gets. He also gets along with other dogs so having a doggie BFF would be very beneficial for him to exercise off some of his energy with canine playtime. So, if you’ve got a dog at home looking for a BFF, please bring them to NHA for a meet & greet.

PS: Thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation, and their Nationwide Holiday Hope Event, Boomer (like every Adult Cat and Adult Dog at NHA) currently has a reduced adoption fee of $25! NHA will be participating in this wonderful home-finding event now through this Sunday, December 19th.

Please visit BOOMER today at NHA!