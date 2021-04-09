Furbaby Friday: Meet Bonnie!

A 1 year old Lab / Hound mix, Bonnie is certainly not shy at all!

She’s got the most outgoing personality EVER! She is extremely well behaved, totally playful (she can’t seem to get enough of fetch or any other game you can play outside) and a bit of a clown.

Every person she meets is greeted with a tail wag and a smile! At the end of the day, her favorite thing to do is fall asleep on the couch, snuggle with her humans, while watching Danielle Breezy on the TV.

She’s got excellent potty manners -plus- she is kennel trained. Anyone looking for a super energetic couch potato? Yes? Great… Come visit NHA and ask for Bonnie!

For more on Bonnie, click here.