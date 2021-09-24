Furbaby Friday: Meet Bennie!

Bennie is 5 years old, 44 pounds, super smart, and willing to please. Mister Always A Puppy is more than ready for his well-deserved forever home! He’s a smart, funny, loyal guy just looking to be loved and to unconditionally love in return.

Bennie is a perfect example of a dog that just wants to please the humans he loves. He loves to play and is looking for someone to match his energy levels. He would make an amazing jogging or hiking buddy plus a great BFF to another dog too! Are you active as well?

Interested in meeting and adopting a fun, playful dog who looks rather dapper when wearing a bow tie? Bennie is ready for his second chance and is oh-so-ready to meet you.

