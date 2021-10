Everyone at NHA highly recommends that you hop in your car RIGHT NOW and come meet BEAN.

He truly is amazing. 5 months old, 7 pounds, plus he is affectionate, super curious, super friendly, very chill, very laid back, very loving, and very playful.

He enjoys purring, cuddling, pouncing, climbing, power napping, and of course: snacking! Oh, did we mention he’s handsome, too? Yup. Such a larger-than-life purrrrrsonality.

Bean is the best. Visit today at NHA!