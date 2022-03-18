“My, what big eyes you have.” Batman is either auditioning for the role of Grandma in the upcoming theatrical play (with an all-animal cast) of Red Riding Hood -OR- He’s had waaaaay too much caffeine today. What do you think?

Oh, Batman. He is the most chill tabby cat at NHA. Besides strutting around NHA humming his theme song from that classic TV Series he’s named after, his activities include making biscuits, nuzzling, purring, napping, cuddling, relaxing, and loving everyone and everything that comes near him.

Basically, he’s purrfect. Such a superhero cat. No cape required. Plus he’s got a trending hashtag: #TheBatman