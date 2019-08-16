Furbaby Friday: Meet Bailey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

Bailey is an affectionate girl who is eager to please and loves to give kisses!

She would thrive in an active family since she loves to play and exercise.

Bailey is a year-and-a-half Mountain Cur/Shepherd Mix and weighs around 50 pounds.

She is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.