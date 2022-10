Bailey is a wonderful pup ready to be adopted! This furbaby is an American Bulldog mix, 2 and a half years old and 53 pounds. Bailey is super smart and well behaved.

He loves food and doing behavior training especially if treats are involved. Bailey would do best with a patient owner and preferrably with older children that are good with a puppy like dog.

If Bailey is your guy, stop by and meet him at Nashville Humane Association today!