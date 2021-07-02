Furbaby Friday: Meet Bailey!

This adorable 1-year-old girl is everything you would expect a young Catahoula mix to be: energetic, smart, curious, and athletic. She would be a great fit for an active family!

Please Note that BAILEY is one of our heartworm-positive dogs in our adoption program. We are currently treating this condition and will continue to do so even after she is adopted. (This is at no cost to the adopter.⁠)

Bailey will need a laid back, inactive, and quiet home setting for the first month or so after being adopted. Plus, lots of love! Which PS: She totally promises to give back in return!

Also, at the time of adoption, the Vet Services Team will go over a detailed treatment schedule for Bailey.

Who wants to give this well deserving brindle beauty baby a Forever Home? Click here.