Meet this handsome boy, Axl! He’s a 2-year-old, 63 pound male shepherd mix. He loves going for daily walks, playing fetch and tug-o-war, chasing and being chased, de-fluffing and de-squeaking his toys… but never goes for your shoes!

Axl is a lovebug who is a big fan of belly rubs. He’s got the best looking ears and freckled nose that all the volunteers love to talk about.

He is neutered and currently living in a Nashville Humane Association foster home. To meet him, email adopt@nashvillehumane.org and NHA will help set up a time to meet him in person. More info about NHA and Axl can be found on shelterluv.com