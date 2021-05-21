Furbaby Friday: Meet Armondo!

Armondo is a 1 1/2 years old Pit Bull Mix and is 43 pounds of muscle! He’s an athletic and affectionate guy who wants all the love and attention a new family may give him.

He’s a smart fella too: Armondo knows sit, has good inside potty manners, and walks well on the leash (once he’s calmed down from all the excitement of being outside, of course).

Not only is he a happy guy, he’s quite a gentleman once you get to know him, too. He’d been living in a Memphis shelter where he was a favorite. Now he’s Nashville Humane Association… and you guessed it: also a favorite of our Staff and Volunteers!

Come visit (and adopt) Armondo today at NHA!