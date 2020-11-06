Furbaby Friday: Meet Albus!

Albus is a sweet kitten with lots of energy and love to give!



He loves to run and play, and when he gets himself tired out he loves to cuddle up and take a nap. He’s got a lot of personality and a purr that will melt your heart!!

He is FeLV + but also tested positive for being 100% adorable. If you are interested in Albus and would like to learn more about his diagnosis, our Vet Services Team would be more than happy to discuss it with you!

Though there is no known cure, FeLV is far from a death sentence. They have weaker immune systems, but cats who test positive for FeLV can live fulfilling and happy lives like any other cats—and can live for many years!

Albus is currently living in an NHA Foster Home. Anyone interested in meeting him, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com for more information!