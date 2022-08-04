Per Nashville Humane Association:

If you open the dog dictionary and look up the word “HAPPY” you will find a picture of Adrianna. Cause that’s what she is: HAPPY. 24/7 and 365 days of the year.

Adrianna is a 10-month-old, 49-pound, Boxer Mix, with THE SMOOTHEST short brindle coat. She’s got a fast-wagging tail and is very thankful to be this week’s Furbaby Friday featured dog this week. Looking for a pup who is good with kids and other doggies? And even good with cats? A dog with a beautiful smile and gorgeous brindle stripes? Have we got the dog for you: Adrianna!

Her play style is described as “gentle and dainty.” Don’t you just love that? This sweet girl hasn’t had many visitors, nor has anyone turned in an application to meet her, so we’re hoping this feature will bring her the attention she deserves. Even at such a young age, she’s already had a string of bad luck: She’s heartworm positive (treatment is covered by NHA!), and she also had double cherry eye surgery. But now she’s spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, no longer wearing a “cone of shame” after her cherry eye surgery, and ready to start an exciting new positive chapter of her life.

Paws Crossed this will be the day things start going her way to make the Forever Home Dreams come true! She just needs to be given a chance. Once you meet, we’re all hoping you’ll say to yourself that “this is exactly the dog I’ve been looking for!”

Adrianna recently returned to NHA after spending some time in a Foster Home. Here’s what her Foster Mom had to say about her houseguest:

“This is Adrianna aka Addy. She’s a loving, playful dog that I’ve had the pleasure of Fostering this week. She is good with going outside to potty but has had a few accidents. (Oopsie) She will fetch and sit, too. She’s been fun to foster!”

Please enjoy Adrianna’s picture, too. Beautiful, right? Then come meet this amazing dog at NHA – And witness all her happiness in person!