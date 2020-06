Hi friends – the name is Abby!

I am currently living the good life in my foster home! And everyone that meets me says “Abby is really chill and walks well on a leash. She likes toys and cuddle time.” All of that is true. And don’t forget… I don’t go anywhere without my stuffie.

If you think you might be interested in meeting me, please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com for more information!