Furbaby Friday: Jewel

Jewel is a 1 and a 1/2-year-old American Pit Bull Mix who weighs 49 pounds. She is a big and snuggly dog who loves to cuddle plus receive all the affection one may give her.

She’s a smart girl too: Jewel knows sit, has great inside potty manners, and trust us, she will fill your heart with oh-so-much love!

Seriously, look at that adorable face on that big ol’ head. Such a beautiful girl who is looking for a forever home filled with fun “Foolish Games” 24/7. This diamond in the ruff really will be the answer to the question: “Who Will Save Your Soul” (just like you’ll save hers)

Once you meet Jewel, it will become crystal clear that she is a perfect puppers!

NHA is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm.