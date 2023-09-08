NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you looking for a young cat who loves belly rubs and head scratches?

Zoe is a sweet 1-year-old tabby who absolutely loves attention from people by showing her belly, purring, and asking for pets by rubbing her head on your hand.

Originally shy and nervous in her kennel, Zoe is getting a break from shelter life and is happy thriving in a foster home! Are you looking to be her furever family?

(Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

To meet Zoe: Visit ADOPT CATS on our website, select ZOE’s BIO, and submit an inquiry. Once received, #TeamNHA will be in contact to set up a way to meet all of this sweetness.

