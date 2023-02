Vandi the super sweet pup is looking for her ‘furever’ home! She is a one-year-old spayed Black Mouth Cur Mix. Vandi is super friendly with other dogs and has a sweet and super cute playful side.

She is extremely treat motivated and loves to give puppy smooches! If you’re looking for a fun and loving dog, Vandi is your gal!

Stop by the Nashville Humane Association to learn more about her!