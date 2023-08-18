NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 3-year-old dog named Titan has faced some tough times, but the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is determined to find a home for this cuddle bug.

Titan (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“Titan was saved as he was being dumped in the woods by his owner and came to us severely underweight,” the NHA wrote on Titan’s pet profile. “We weren’t sure if he would survive the night, but our fantastic vet staff gave him the love and care he needed. This night marked not just the beginning of survival, but the start of his new chapter.”

Since moving to the NHA, Titan has not only reached a healthy 54 pounds, but he has also demonstrated a remarkably warm and kind spirit, in spite of his previous challenges, according to the shelter.

This lovable pooch loves playing with his toys, especially when it’s a game of tug; going on a “good sniffari (hunting for treats) in the grass”; and playing with his canine companions, the NHA said.

Titan (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Titan (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Titan (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“Titan is still learning to trust the world but is a testament to his enduring warmth, goofy personality, and big heart,” the shelter said. “He is looking for a family to help him gain the confidence he needs to just be a dog — as his previous life didn’t allow him to be himself. Titan deserves a family that will give him the patience and love he truly deserves!”

If you want to meet Titan this weekend, he lives in the NHA’s front lobby — more specifically, in the Pet of the Week Room. You can stop by from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, or Sunday, Aug. 20.

To find out more about Titan, click here.