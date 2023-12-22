NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you willing to foster a furry friend over the holidays? The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is seeking a foster home for a new arrival: Tchaikovsky.

According to the shelter, this 1-year-old dog was part of a beagle transport from a research center.

Tchaikovsky (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“Goofy, shy at first and the biggest ears you could ever hope for!” the NHA said when describing Tchaikovsky. “He is a young pup looking for a caring foster home while he settles into his new life!”

If you’re interested in fostering Tchaikovsky, email foster@nashvillehumane.org.