NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Would you like a playful pet to shower you with affection and fill your life with joy?

Officials with the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) said they are trying to find a home for Tank, a 2-year-old male Bull Terrier mix who has “a heart as big as his name suggests.”

“Despite his strong and muscular appearance, Tank is a sweet and playful soul. He adores being around his human family and will always greet you with a wagging tail and a slobbery kiss,” the NHA said. “His snuggly nature makes him the perfect lap dog, ready to curl up with you and enjoy some quality cuddle time.”

Tank has been crate trained, which means he not only has a safe and cozy place where he can relax and recharge, but it also helps with his overall training. In addition, the shelter said Tank’s willingness to adapt to his crate demonstrates his intelligence and adaptability.

Tank (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association) Tank (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“When it comes to playtime, Tank’s enthusiasm knows no bounds. He has a playful spirit and thoroughly enjoys interactive play with his favorite toys,” the NHA said. “Whether it’s a game of fetch, tug-of-war, or a squeaky toy, Tank’s excitement and energy will brighten up your day.”

Shelter officials said Tank would do best in a home without children or felines, adding that he is incredibly sweet and loving, but his energetic nature may not mix well with young kids or cats.

If you’re looking to add a loyal and affectionate companion who is always up for playtime and snuggles to a dog-loving home, the NHA recommends visiting Tank.

If you want to meet Tank, the NHA is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays, except during “Quiet Hour,” which takes place from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays. You are encouraged to arrive by 4 p.m. so you have enough quality time with Tank.

If you want to learn more about this precious pooch, click here.