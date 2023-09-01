NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you looking for a furry friend with a sunny disposition? The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) has just the dog for you!

As her name suggests, 5-month-old Sunny is bound to brighten anyone’s day, according to the shelter.

The NHA said this spayed female puppy loves playing with toys and rolling around in the great outdoors. She is also eager to learn, play, and cuddle with her forever family!

“From running around in a park to napping on the couch, Sunny is up for any adventure — she is just waiting for you!” the shelter reported. “Tug-O-War is her most favorite game and trust us… Sunny can play tug for hours and hours and hours! “

If you are interested in adopting Sunny, follow this link.