NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you looking to rescue a sweet chunky boy who survived a hoarding situation? Squeakers could be the cat for you.

According to the Nashville Humane Association, Squeakers is a 2-year-old social cat looking for his forever home.

Squeakers (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The NHA offered this description of Squeakers:

“He came from a hoarding situation before making his way to NHA, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life. Squeakers loves showing affection and will take any opportunity to cuddle his humans. He loves to sit in your lap (all 16 lbs of him), rub his head against you, and roll over for belly rubs. Squeakers also enjoys playing with his toys and exploring his space. If you are looking for a fantastic feline that will brighten your days and bring love into your life, come meet Squeakers!”

The NHA provided multiple reasons for adopting a FIV+ cat:

FIV Positive Cats can live long and healthy lives.

FIV Cats can live with non FIV positive cats.

FIV Positive Cats are simply CATS!

Shelters like NHA need space to be able to help more FIV positive cats.

You will be not only saving a life but helping make space to save even more lives!



Click here if you are interested in meeting Squeakers.