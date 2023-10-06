NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve ever wanted a lifelong cuddle companion, Spice may be just the cat for you!

According to the Nashville Humane Association (NHA), Spice is nine months old and spayed, weighs about 8 pounds, and has beautiful tortoiseshell fur.

Fun fact: Tortoiseshell is actually a color, not a breed, referring to these cats’ bi-colored coats, which look like the shell of a tortoise.

“Affectionately referred to as ‘torties,’ these colorful kitties are almost all females,” the shelter told News 2. “Tortoiseshell cats aren’t a specific breed, but some believe they have a specific temperament called ‘tortitude’ aka high-energy, sweet and sassy!”

The NHA shared the following character reference from Spice’s foster mother:

I am fostering Spice, and she is the cuddliest cat ever! She loves to hang out and see what I’m doing- and absolutely LOVES face and chin scratches, attention, and being held. She also loves to dive headfirst into my lap while purring and rolling around, it’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen! She loves listening to Zach Bryan, Elliot Smith, and watching Gilmore Girls! In her free time, she also loves exploring around my apartment and looking out the window! I think her heart murmur is from her big heart having so much love and cuddles in it that it sometimes skips a beat or two. Whoever adopts Spice is so lucky to be adopting a lifelong cuddle companion!

Spice (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Meanwhile, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters” event, sponsoring reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states, including the NHA. This nationwide adoption event has helped nearly 190,000 pets find loving homes, officials said.

From Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8, adoption fees at the NHA will be dropped to $25 in order to “make adoption affordable for prospective pet owners,” according to the shelter.

In other words, this is the perfect time to welcome Spice — or any of the other animals at the NHA — into your home!