NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is seeking a home for a very good boy named Scuba Steve.

According to the shelter, Scuba Steve is two years old and weighs around 60 pounds with brindle markings.

(Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

He is intelligent, treat-motivated, and has enjoyed learning basic commands in his Foster Home. They said he listens well, shows his puppy dog eyes if he thinks he did something wrong, and would love a family who wants to teach him more! Scuba Steve is also the best of both worlds – he is active and loves to explore and play, but he also loves to cuddle! He has met many doggo friends and enjoys their company, even spending time in a Foster Home with three other dogs! Scuba enjoys walks, hikes, and running around with his friends. But there is one thing he might love a little more than his canine friends… His humans! Scuba Steve is a 100% lap dog, so be ready for a life of snuggles and affection. His Foster family said he even delayed gift opening this holiday because he insisted on sitting on their laps during the festivities. Come meet this loyal companion and open your heart to this deserving pup! NHA

If you want to make an inquiry about Scuba Steve — or check out more pictures of him — follow this link. For anyone interested in adopting Scuba Steve, swing by the NHA so you can fall in love with your new furry friend!