NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is looking for a family in need of a “perfect napping and cuddle companion.”

According to the NHA, Sara Lee is a 2-year-old, 40-pound, pit bull terrier mix who has given birth to nine beautiful puppies at the shelter, but now she’s looking for a loving home where she can act like a puppy herself.

“She would love to cuddle up next to you for a nap, and she will roll over for a belly rub and some chin scratches. Sara Lee loves treats! She is not picky at all with what she eats, but she would do anything for a spoonful of peanut butter,” the NHA said. “There is no doubt that Sara Lee would make a wonderful family dog as she is friendly with fur babies and human babies alike!”

If you already have a dog at home, you are encouraged to bring them to the shelter so Sara Lee can meet them and make sure they’re compatible. You can also meet some of Sara Lee’s puppies who are under NHA’s care!

Sara Lee (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The NHA said Sara Lee is heartworm positive. Dogs can get this disease from mosquito bites.

While heartworm disease is easy to control, it’s timely to cure. However, the organization said it will handle Sara Lee’s heartworm treatment at no cost to her future adopters.

After all, whether it involves playing in a fenced-in backyard or snuggling on the couch, the NHA said Sara Lee “just wants to be around her people.”

If you want to meet Sara Lee, the NHA is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, except during “Quiet Hour” — which is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — and on Fourth of July. You are encouraged to arrive by 4 p.m. so you have enough time to visit, fall in love with, and adopt this sweet and cuddly family dog!