Fur baby Friday Rue. Credit: Nashville Humane Association

Rue is an energetic and playful 2 year old girl who brings joy to everyone she meets. With a contagious enthusiasm for life, she’s always on the go running, jumping, or chasing after a ball.

But despite her boundless energy, she is also a master cuddler, and loves nothing more than snuggling up with her favorite humans for some quality relaxation time. She has a goofy streak that makes her a delight to be around.

Overall, Rue is a vibrant and loving girl with a heart of gold. Whether she’s running around outside or snuggling up on the couch, she’s always ready to make the most of every moment and bring happiness to those around her!

Learn more about Rue here!