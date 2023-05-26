NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you ready to fall head over paws for a precious pooch with a heart of gold?

The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) said 9-month-old Rosco is a lovable and charming canine searching for a forever home and a best friend.

Rosco’s then and now photos (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The NHA described Rosco as a happy-go-lucky dog who’s always up for playtime and cuddles. In addition, his friendly and outgoing nature makes him a social butterfly around his furry friends.

According to the the shelter, Rosco’s ideal home would have some “dog-savvy kids” over the age of 10 who know how to interact with him safely and respectfully, as well as another canine companion for him.

“He thrives on companionship and would be over the moon to have a doggy sidekick to share daily adventures with,” the NHA said.

If you’re interested in welcoming Rosco into your family, you can visit him at the NHA. The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

To learn more about Rosco, follow this link.