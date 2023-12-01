NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to help a feline who is pining for a forever home with an owner who will take care of him and love him unconditionally.

According to the shelter, Piney is a sweet, buff-colored cat who loves to nap in warm spots and enjoys receiving affection.

The NHA said this 1-year-old cat is positive for Feline Leukemia Virus, so he’ll require some “extra special love and care.”

Piney (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association) Piney (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

If you are interested in adopting Piney, follow this link.