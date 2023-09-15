NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Do you like cute, cuddly dogs who enjoy dressing up as a princess and being cozy in a soft, warm bed? If so, you’ll love Petal!

According to the Nashville Humane Association (NHA), this 36-pound canine loves to snuggle up in her comfy blankets.

Petal (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

When she’s outside of the shelter, though, the 2-year-old transforms into a new dog, one who gets excited and a “major case of the zoomies,” the NHA said.

If you’re looking for a dog who is, in the shelter’s words, “the best of both worlds,” you should submit your application for Petal! For more information about her, click here.