NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peggy Sue is a super friendly, sweet and beautiful 2-year-old cat who was rescued by the Nashville Humane Association.

She likes attention, playing, meowing, eating, napping, and then napping some more after a snack or two, of course. She recently moved back to NHA from a foster home.

  • Fur baby Friday Peggy Sue
    Peggy Sue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)
  • Fur baby Friday Peggy Sue
    Peggy Sue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)
  • Fur baby Friday Peggy Sue
    Peggy Sue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)
  • Fur baby Friday Peggy Sue
    Peggy Sue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)
  • Fur baby Friday Peggy Sue
    Peggy Sue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Peggy Sue is looking for a purrfect home where she can share all of her love and affection with her people. Could today be her lucky day? Paws Crossed!

  • Name: Peggy Sue
  • Nick Name: Smooshy Face
  • Looks Like: American Shorthair
  • Color: Grey and White
  • Gender: Spayed Female
  • Estimated Age: 2 years old
  • Current Weight: 8.3 pounds
  • Additional Notes: Will always use the litterbox
  • Favorite Pastime: Hanging out in a Trader Joe’s Paper Bag

The Nashville Humane Association is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for “Quiet Hour” from 12 to 1 p.m.

To learn more about Peggy Sue, click here.