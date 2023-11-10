NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peggy Sue is a super friendly, sweet and beautiful 2-year-old cat who was rescued by the Nashville Humane Association.

She likes attention, playing, meowing, eating, napping, and then napping some more after a snack or two, of course. She recently moved back to NHA from a foster home.

Peggy Sue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Peggy Sue is looking for a purrfect home where she can share all of her love and affection with her people. Could today be her lucky day? Paws Crossed!

Name: Peggy Sue

Nick Name: Smooshy Face

Looks Like: American Shorthair

Color: Grey and White

Gender: Spayed Female

Estimated Age: 2 years old

Current Weight: 8.3 pounds

Additional Notes: Will always use the litterbox

Favorite Pastime: Hanging out in a Trader Joe’s Paper Bag

The Nashville Humane Association is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for “Quiet Hour” from 12 to 1 p.m.

To learn more about Peggy Sue, click here.