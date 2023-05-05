NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association is trying to find a forever home for dog who may seem timid at first, but will become a loyal and lovable companion after a little time.

Two-year-old Oreo weighs about 43 pounds; is already house-trained; and walks well on a leash, which is good news because he loves going for walks.

Due to his shy nature, he would do best in a calm and stable home with no children under the age of 10.

Oreo. (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The Nashville Humane Association shared the following note from Oreo’s foster family about their special guest:

“We are so in love with our current foster Oreo! He has such a lovely temperament and will make someone extremely happy. He is such a great companion, especially in the yard. We found out quickly that he seemed scared of stairs, or not knowing what was at the top of the stairs but today he finally came up and down on his own! We had been carrying him up and down to go to bed. He is a little shy and nervous but slowly with patience will open up.”

You can also find out more about Oreo’s personality by clicking here.

If Oreo seems like a furry friend you’d like to meet, submit an inquiry online. Then, a Nashville Humane Association staff member will email you to set up a visit.