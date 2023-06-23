NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Is there room in your home for a sweet and curious cat who only needs treats, love, and attention to purr?

Oreo (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Two-year-old Oreo loves to keep people company while they’re doing chores or basically any other activity around the house, her most recent foster told the Nashville Humane Association (NHA).

When she’s not shadowing her human, Oreo uses toys to keep herself occupied. In fact, the NHA said she loves to keep a ribbon stick, a laser pointer, and catnip within her paws’ reach at all times.

According to the shelter, Oreo also loves eating Churu Treats and being petted behind her ears.

With June being National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the NHA is hoping someone will give this “adorable ball of fur” a forever home by the end of next week.

To learn more about Oreo, you can either visit her at the NHA or make an online inquiry.