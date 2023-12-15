NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a home for a sweet, fluffy male cat.

The shelter described Norman as a 9.8 pound tabby who is one year and five months old.

“Sweetest. Cutest. Fluffiest. kitty EVER! Looking for a sweetheart that ALSO loves to play? Norman is the furriend you need! He enjoys being brushed and given affection. Norman is a chatty fellow and communicates in adorable chirps. Swing by to meet Norman this week here at Nashville Humane Association. He is available to adopt OR to foster!

Norman (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

If interested in fostering Norman, please reach out to foster@nashvillehumane.org

The NHA’s adoption event ends Dec.17 with the goal to empty the shelter for the holiday. Adoption fees are $25 for all animals over the age of six months in shelter.