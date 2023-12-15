NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a home for a sweet, fluffy male cat.
The shelter described Norman as a 9.8 pound tabby who is one year and five months old.
“Sweetest. Cutest. Fluffiest. kitty EVER! Looking for a sweetheart that ALSO loves to play? Norman is the furriend you need! He enjoys being brushed and given affection. Norman is a chatty fellow and communicates in adorable chirps. Swing by to meet Norman this week here at Nashville Humane Association. He is available to adopt OR to foster!
If interested in fostering Norman, please reach out to foster@nashvillehumane.org
The NHA’s adoption event ends Dec.17 with the goal to empty the shelter for the holiday. Adoption fees are $25 for all animals over the age of six months in shelter.