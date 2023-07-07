NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is looking for a family in need of a cat who is “all sugar and no spice.”
According to NHA, Nayeli is a petite 2-and-a-half-year-old cat who weighs 7 pounds.
She takes a little bit to warm up to you, but once she trusts you, her sweet personality shines as beautiful as her sleek black fur!
Her favorite things to do are bedtime cuddles, under couch naps, and bird watching while lounging on a window sill.
She also does very well with dogs. When she was in a foster home, she got along fantastically with a 60-pound dog.
Nayeli would be a great cat for young kids plus other pets. She’s just one of those cats that is ready for any home and family setting. She sounds purrfect, right? Visit her NHA!