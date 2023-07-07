NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is looking for a family in need of a cat who is “all sugar and no spice.”

According to NHA, Nayeli is a petite 2-and-a-half-year-old cat who weighs 7 pounds.

She takes a little bit to warm up to you, but once she trusts you, her sweet personality shines as beautiful as her sleek black fur!

Nayeli (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Her favorite things to do are bedtime cuddles, under couch naps, and bird watching while lounging on a window sill.

She also does very well with dogs. When she was in a foster home, she got along fantastically with a 60-pound dog.

Nayeli would be a great cat for young kids plus other pets. She’s just one of those cats that is ready for any home and family setting. She sounds purrfect, right? Visit her NHA!